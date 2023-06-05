We’re doubling down on our coverage of one of the most dynamic sectors in travel with the Short-Term Rental Report — a smart, concise premium newsletter designed to keep you up-to-date on the latest market news.

When we said Skift is committed to our coverage of short-term rentals, we meant it. Ahead of the sold-out Short-Term Rental Summit in New York City, we’re launching the Skift Short-Term Rental Report, a premium newsletter that will hit your inbox three times a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) starting June 13.

Instead of piling through hundreds of stories to get the insights you need, we’re boiling down all the latest deals, launches and competitive moves into one key resource. So you can stay up-to-date with the ever-evolving vacation and short-term rental markets with ease.

Here’s what you can expect: Top stories, Skift features, funding news, industry data and insights from the key leaders driving change – put simply, news you can use.

From property management, regulation changes and technology impact, to guest experience, major industry players and niche rental offerings, we’ll cover it all.

Think of the Skift Short-Term Rental Report as your essential daily digest, presented in a smart and concise manner. Something you can use every day to inform your decision making.

The lead reporter delivering these insights will be Srividya Kalyanaraman, veteran business journalist and researcher. Please reach out with feedback, tips and scoops at [email protected].

Get a one-month free trial with the promo code strtrial, then just $250 a year. See you in your inbox Tuesday, June 13.