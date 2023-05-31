In a recent panel discussion, industry leaders from Sabre, Travel in Motion, and Oman Air joined Skift to discuss the current airline retailing landscape, how consumer needs are evolving, and the best way to address those needs: transitioning to modern retailing powered by offers and orders.

Airlines are at a critical crossroads. They need to boost revenue in the face of rising fuel prices, staffing challenges, and other disruptions, but in order to chart a path toward increased profitability, they also need to invest in modern retailing that can meet evolving traveler needs.

While the NDC-enabled transformation toward offer- and order-based retailing is driving innovation that can help meet expectations for greater flexibility, increased personalization, and more convenient payment options, it can also pose short-term challenges that require careful navigation.

The transformation won’t happen overnight and airlines will need to make difficult decisions, but the path from discovery to action must start somewhere. Prepare now to ensure transition readiness.

In this webinar:

Why airlines need to move beyond traditional systems and processes and embrace partners that can improve their tech stack and open new possibilities

Why meeting traveler expectations requires transforming not only the technology powering retailing but also the organizational culture behind it to offer more flexibility

How to create a readiness checklist to ensure a smooth transition to a modern retailing future, along with the pros and cons of various paths

For more information about Sabre’s approach to NDC and how it can help airlines, travel agencies, and corporations transition to offer-based retailing, click here.



This content was created collaboratively by Sabre and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.