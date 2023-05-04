We've heard from travel companies partnering with OpenAI to implement generative AI. Now here's one partnering with Google.

Travel booking company eDreams Odigeo is testing Google’s generative AI capabilities on its online platforms, the companies said Thursday.

Spain-based eDreams is one of the first partners that has been announced since Google opened access to its generative AI tech to developers in March, shortly before releasing Bard as a competitor to Microsoft-back OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The partnership is part of Google Cloud’s AI Trusted Tester Program. A Google spokesperson said there was no list to share about other companies that are taking part in the program.

The booking company owns four online travel agency brands — eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink — and the metasearch engine Liligo. It completes bookings for more than 17 million customers per year, the company said. It works with more than 690 airlines and 2.1 million hotels.

Through the Google partnership, eDreams Odigeo said it plans to use generative AI to “enhance productivity, streamline development processes, and reimagine customer engagements.”

That includes developing a range of products that will enable customers to interact with generative AI “agents” at various stages of the travel journey, including planning, booking, and customer service. The plan is that the system powered by generative AI will be able to personalize interactions based on data about individual customers.

The company said it has been using its own generative AI models in some cases, including for individualized route itineraries, and the Google partnership will take its capabilities to the next level.

“The complex AI platform that we have developed has already given our customers a seamless personalized experience while upholding the highest standards of privacy. And we are just getting started. By collaborating with a global leader like Google Cloud, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the travel experience through technology and machine learning,” said Carsten Bernhard, chief technology officer at eDreams Odigeo, in a statement.

Google has not shared news about any other travel company partners involved with its generative AI technology. In travel, OpenAI previously announced partnerships with Expedia, Kayak and OpenTable pento create plugins on the ChatGPT website that can help users complete travel bookings.

Skift recently released a research report about the impact generative AI could have in travel.