Discover the enhanced Skift Ideas, your ultimate resource for the most groundbreaking creative projects, campaigns, designs, and ideas in the travel industry, featuring awards, editorial content, podcasts, and more.

As 2023 began, Skift declared it the most creative era in global travel. With the pandemic behind us, the industry continues to thrive, leaving the pent-up demand phase and embracing new traveler habits developed over the last three years, while adapting old ones.

We’re thrilled to introduce our expanded Skift Ideas franchise, the creative umbrella brand from Skift, designed to spotlight the transformative projects, campaigns, designs, and ideas shaping the travel industry. You’re already familiar with the Skift IDEA Awards, the most prestigious innovation awards in global travel, recognized for excellence in innovation, design, experience, sustainability, and automation.

Now, we’re launching our editorial hub, featuring creative campaigns from the world’s top brands and updates on sustainable tourism, to bring you the most avant-garde projects and trends.

Skift Ideas will be your go-to destination for the latest travel industry insights, covering marketing, luxury travel, aviation, DEI, and more.

Beyond the content platform, Skift Ideas will introduce a new podcast series hosted by our CEO, Rafat Ali, and share exciting updates about the awards in the coming weeks.

In the ever-changing travel landscape, creativity and innovation are vital for success. Skift Ideas will be the premier destination for travel industry creatives and enthusiasts seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

Pro tip: Bookmark the Skift Ideas Blog for all the latest updates as we explore these innovative concepts from across the travel industry.