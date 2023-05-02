With applications for the 2023 Skift IDEA Awards well underway, let’s take a moment to look back at some of the 2022 Award winners. A heads up, as well, that the regular deadline for submissions is tonight, May 2, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

As we continue to accept applications for the fifth edition of the Skift IDEA Awards, we are looking forward to recognizing the most forward-thinking brands and businesses in the travel industry, with the boldest and brightest innovators who are shaping the future of travel set to be celebrated.

Over the years, these awards have become the industry’s most sought-after recognition for excellence in innovation, design, experience, and automation. We’re proud to shine a spotlight on important causes and celebrate the change-makers and imagineers who are transforming the world of travel.

Ahead of the final deadline phase, which will begin on May 2 and end on June 20, let’s take a moment to reflect on the impressive achievements of our 2022 honorees. These trailblazers in design and purpose-driven creativity not only advanced the frontiers in design, creativity, and innovation but re-emphasized the fact that travel’s future is competitive, intelligent, imaginative, cutting-edge and more purpose-driven than ever before.

One of these organizations is Wheel the World, a platform designed to eliminate challenges for people with disabilities.

“Skift has been our source of knowledge as travel tech entrepreneurs since we started,” said Alvaro Silberstein, Co-Founder & CEO at Wheel the World. “Being awarded is a special recognition that has opened us several doors in the industry.”

Working with our panel of expert judges, we are looking to make the 2023 Skift IDEA Awards an even more exciting and inspiring initiative than ever before. Together, we’ll recognize the most groundbreaking solutions that are shaping the future of travel.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the winners of the 2022 Skift IDEA Awards. Get ready to be inspired and amazed by these incredible initiatives, starting with a couple of our Change Makers…

Category: People & Community

Wheel the World – Accessibility Mapping System

For more than one billion people globally who have disabilities, travel can be challenging and frustrating, if not impossible. Wheel the World’s Accessibility Mapping System platform is designed specifically to eliminate challenges for people with disabilities, an audience consisting of about 15 percent of the world’s population often overlooked by tourism providers.

Travel experiences have the ability to restore confidence and change lives, and that is something Wheel the World is working to make accessible to all.

Since winning in 2022, Alvaro Silberstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Wheel the World, has been busy developing their product and community. This effort has resulted in an annual growth that is three times what it was before, as well as the development of a service to help destinations promote their accessibility offerings.

Category: Sustainability

Neste – Transforming Gray Infrastructure Into Green: Delivering Sustainable Aviation Fuel Through Existing Oil Pipelines

Neste is leading the charge to power more aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including transforming existing oil infrastructure to distribute SAF to airlines and airports across the U.S. East Coast. With more than a decade of experience with SAF and the world’s largest SAF producer, Neste, was able to offer a breakthrough in the supply chain by directly delivering the fuel to New York’s LaGuardia Airport through the Colonial and Buckeye pipeline systems – two crucial pieces of American energy infrastructure.

Essentially, transforming existing oil, or gray infrastructure, into what can be considered green infrastructure, and oil jobs into what can be called green jobs.

SAF is a direct replacement for conventional jet fuel that is produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil, and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels on a life cycle basis. Once blended, SAF is chemically identical to fossil jet fuel, and works seamlessly with existing fueling infrastructure and aircraft engines.

