Announcements

Announcing Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta as SGF 2023 Opening Night Speaker

Brian Quinn, Skift

April 17th, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT

Skift Take

We are honored to have Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta join us for a fireside chat on opening night of Skift Global Forum 2023, helping to kick off our 10th annual Global Forum. Never one to hold back, this will be a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Brian Quinn

We are thrilled to announce that Christopher Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, will be taking the Skift Global Forum 2023 opening reception stage, on the evening of September 26 in New York City. Nassetta, a renowned hospitality industry leader, will be joined by Skift Founder & CEO, Rafat Ali, in an inspiring kick-off to what is shaping up to be the most creative and consequential travel industry event to date.

As the head of one of the world’s largest and most iconic hotel companies, Nassetta brings a wealth of experience and insights to the Skift Global Forum stage. Under his leadership, Hilton has grown into a global powerhouse with over 7,000 properties in 123 countries and territories. Nassetta has been a driving force behind Hilton’s innovative approach to hospitality, focusing on guest experience, technology, and community engagement.

Take a look back at Nassetta joining us via hologram at Skift Global Forum East in December:

The opening reception is just the tip of the iceberg on what is to come at Skift Global Forum – the premier thought leadership conference covering the business of travel. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover what’s next for the world’s most impactful industry.

Limited numbers of early-bird priced tickets still remain available, but are going fast. Lock in our lowest rate before they sell out!

Early-Bird Pricing

There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the New York event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$2,195

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$2,095

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In late summer 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

Skift Global Forum 10th Anniversary
September 26-28 2023
New York City
Register Now

Brian Quinn, Skift

April 17th, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT

Tags: sgf, sgf2023, skift global forum 2023, skift live

Up Next

Loading next stories