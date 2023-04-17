Announcing Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta as SGF 2023 Opening Night Speaker

We are honored to have Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta join us for a fireside chat on opening night of Skift Global Forum 2023, helping to kick off our 10th annual Global Forum. Never one to hold back, this will be a conversation you won’t want to miss.

We are thrilled to announce that Christopher Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, will be taking the Skift Global Forum 2023 opening reception stage, on the evening of September 26 in New York City. Nassetta, a renowned hospitality industry leader, will be joined by Skift Founder & CEO, Rafat Ali, in an inspiring kick-off to what is shaping up to be the most creative and consequential travel industry event to date.

As the head of one of the world’s largest and most iconic hotel companies, Nassetta brings a wealth of experience and insights to the Skift Global Forum stage. Under his leadership, Hilton has grown into a global powerhouse with over 7,000 properties in 123 countries and territories. Nassetta has been a driving force behind Hilton’s innovative approach to hospitality, focusing on guest experience, technology, and community engagement.

Take a look back at Nassetta joining us via hologram at Skift Global Forum East in December:

The opening reception is just the tip of the iceberg on what is to come at Skift Global Forum – the premier thought leadership conference covering the business of travel. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover what’s next for the world’s most impactful industry.

Limited numbers of early-bird priced tickets still remain available, but are going fast. Lock in our lowest rate before they sell out!