Mixing brands has served Radisson well. Now, with the launch of its luxury brand in India, the hotel group is making sure that it provides a compelling set of choices for travelers.

Radisson Hotel Group announced on Wednesday that it would be debuting its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad.

The 300-room Radisson Collection hotel would be operational Hyderabad located in the southern part of India by the second quarter of 2026.

Speaking to Skift exclusively, Elie Younis, executive vice president and chief development officer of Radisson Hotel Group, said while Radisson has 150 midscale and upscale hotels currently in India, it would like to have 15 Radisson Collection hotels in India in the next 5-7 years.

“From my perspective, 10-15 percent of our portfolio will be in the luxury space,” Younis said, while highlighting that the group’s goal is to reach 300 hotels in India in another 5-7 years.

The Radisson Collection brand would launch in India in two formats — luxury resorts and hotels in top gateway markets in the country, said Zubin Saxena, managing director and area senior vice president, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

While answering Skift’s question on the choice of Hyderabad as a location for the launch of the Radisson Collection, Saxena said, “The Hyderabad property offers a great city center location with offices and residential community, also, it is an expansion with our existing partners.”

The debut of Radisson’s luxury brand further reinforces its strategy of making differentiated offerings in the India market.

In November, the hotel group launched its midscale brand Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in the country in partnership with Ruptub Solutions, which operates India’s Treebo brand of hotels.

It’s a dynamic approach that we have not specifically focused on one segment and this will us achieve our journey in the next 5-7 years, said Younis.

The hospitality group expects to expand the Radisson Collection brand to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Rajasthan, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Having launched in 2018, there are currently over 50 Radisson Collection hotels in operation located across UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Calling India one of its top focus countries, Younis said, “Historically, we’ve been very focused on the upscale and midscale segments, but as you see the economy and the industry evolve. The next stage for us is the luxury segment.”

India is a big mid-market growth story fueled by domestic consumption, helping us record a blockbuster year in 2022, which was even stronger than 2019, said Saxena.

The Radisson Hotel Group is one of India’s largest international hotel operators and Younis said this is mainly because the group has localized its approach to serve the guests and the owners.

“Around 60 percent of our new hotels come from existing partners. We must be doing something right as our existing owners are doing business with us,” Younis said.

The infrastructure development of India through roads and airports network will provide new opportunities specifically in smaller cities, but also from an asset perspective in the luxury and mid-scale segments, according to Radisson.

With 50 percent of its portfolio presence in tier two and tier three cities of India, Radisson is now growing aggressively as part of its strategy into tier three, four and five markets and and that is where Park Inn & Suites becomes relevant for the brand.

“We have managed to bring world class hospitality to the smaller markets of India, having had the first mover advantage to make our presence in tier two markets, Saxena said, adding, “Over the last 10-15 years, these markets have grown enough to accommodate and absorb additional demand.”