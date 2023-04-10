10 Noteworthy Speakers Who Have Taken the SGF Stage

Announcements

Rafat Ali, Skift

April 10th, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT

With the 10th Skift Global Forum on the horizon, we’re getting excited by reminiscing on 10 notable speakers who have taken the SGF stage over the years.

On September 26-28, we will be hosting our TENTH annual Skift Global Forum – a.k.a. the top travel industry conference – and we can hardly believe it. It’s crazy and exciting to see how far we have come and how many talented and insightful travel industry leaders we have welcomed onto our stage.

In honor of 10 years of SGF, here’s a look back on 10 of our most memorable Skift Global Forum keynote speakers….

Geetika Agrawal
Founder and CEO of Vacation With an Artist  
Brian Chesky
CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro on stage at Skift Global Forum
Josh D’Amaro
Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
Glenn-Fogel-Booking-holdings
Glenn Fogel
CEO of Booking Holdings
Skift Global Tourism Report Lebawit Lily Girma in conversation with Naledi Khabo, CEO of Africa Tourism Association, and Jeremy Sampson of the Travel Foundation at Skift Global Forum, Sept. 22, 2021.
Naledi K. Khabo
CEO of Africa Tourism Association
Dara Khosrowshahi
CEO of Uber
Harsha L’Acqua
CEO of Saira Hospitality
Leeny Oberg
CFO of Marriott International
American Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja.
Vasu Raja
Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines
Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of Clear
Caryn Seidman
Co-Founder and CEO of CLEAR

Keep in mind, this is just ten of hundreds of travel industry luminaries we’ve had the pleasure of hearing from over the years. This edition is sure to be no exception, with travel conference speakers already confirmed from companies like Hilton, Intrepid Travel, Navan, GetYourGuide, New York City Tourism + Conventions, and Visit Britain/ Visit England.

Make no mistake: This is the THE top event for the travel and tourism industry, with folks joining from all over the world – from the United States, all the way to Asia Pacific – to learn from our motivational speakers, have unmatched networking opportunities, and discuss topics from air travel, to destinations, to travel marketing, and so much more.

If you are a travel or tourism professional, this is the conference for you. It’s not just another freakin’ travel trade show, we can promise you that.

Don’t miss your chance to join us in New York City at the newly-expanded North Javits Center later this year. A limited number of early-bird tickets still remain, but are going fast. Reserve your seat as soon as possible to save $500 on your ticket (the lowest rate we will ever offer).

Early-Bird Pricing

There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the New York event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
$2,195

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Event app
  • Multi-registration discounts
$2,095

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Online Attendees

In late summer 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

Skift Global Forum 10th Anniversary
September 26-28 2023
New York City
Register Now

