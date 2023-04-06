Business travel spending is unlikely to reach 2019 levels in the near future as corporations are implementing stringent travel policies and the availability of video conferencing options is expected to displace a share of business traffic.

In a new Skift Research report, entitled Business Travelers: A Multi-Country Survey Report, we explore business travelers’ attitudes toward new ways of working and traveling for business in the evolving environment influenced by the pandemic.

We conducted a survey among business travelers from four major business hubs – U.S., UK, Australia, and India — to get a global perspective on the travel behavior of corporate travelers.

This data-intensive report presents and analyzes the findings from this survey, delving into all major aspects of a business trip – purpose, frequency, duration, travel destination, booking methods, and booking behavior — with a key focus on flights and accommodation, and including in-destination travel behavior. The report provides country-specific perspectives on broader themes like changes in business travel policies, work arrangements, and business travel spending as a result of Covid. It also focuses on how business travelers perceive traveling for business and the impact it has on their personal spending on leisure trips.

Overall, we found that business trips taken in the past six months have increased from before Covid and the majority of travelers are traveling for business development purposes. However, business travel spending is unlikely to reach 2019 levels in the near future as stringent corporate travel policies are being put in place.

Remote work continues to take over work from the office. Remote work arrangements are boosting both business and leisure travel and also the use of coworking spaces.

The gap between intent and action for sustainable business travel is narrowing as companies are interested in increasing sustainable business travel, even if it costs more.

Flights were the most used mode of transportation by business travelers, and flight times and duration are key selection criteria. Most business travelers stay in premium hotels and refrain from booking vacation rentals because of their inferior customer service.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Business travel highlights

Business travel perception and policy

Work arrangements and their impact

Business travel and sustainability

Booking trends: flights and accommodation

In-destination travel behaviour

