Hotels Need New Tech to Improve Staffing Efficiencies: New Skift Research

The vast majority of hoteliers still rely on manual checklists, Excel workbooks, and phone calls for managing staff operations. However, if tech vendors can convince hoteliers to adapt, a new tech category has the potential to generate $1.3 billion annually.

Service efficiency is key to delivering exceptional guest service. Our new Skift Research report, Hotel tech Benchmark: Task Management, Housekeeping, and Staff Collaboration Tools 2023, provides an overview of the estimated market size and revenue potential of this tech category in the hospitality industry. It highlights that only about 18 percent hotels worldwide use task management, staff collaboration, or housekeeping tools and that the hospitality industry still largely relies on manuals and checklists to deliver service.

Hotel Tech Report research suggests that hotels can save a dollar per guest request by implementing service optimization software. Task management and housekeeping tools are user-friendly and can help organize workflows and reduce response times, thus driving guest satisfaction.

With millennials and Gen Z are becoming a major part of the global workforce, tech investment to drive employee morale is imperative for hotels. Staff collaboration tools facilitate open communication between employees, and bring transparency to operations allowing hotel staff across departments to work as a team. A Skift and Oracle Hospitality survey shows hoteliers’ interest in adopting tech to retain staff and bring efficiency to operations.

This tech category has the potential to generate $1.3 billion in annual revenues. With growing expectations on both the guest and staff front, it is important that hotels take a step towards adopting service optimization tools.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Current and future growth potential of Task Management, Housekeeping, and Staff Collaboration Tools

Total market penetration

Top Vendors market penetration

Revenue distribution for vendors

Total market penetration for vendors based on total number of hotels and rooms they service

This is the latest in a series of reports and data products that Skift Research puts out. The Hotel Tech Benchmark is a data product exclusively available to our Research subscribers, offering insights in market sizes, revenue streams, and vendor landscapes for the major hotel tech categories.

