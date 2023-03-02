An Action-Packed Agenda for Skift’s Future of Lodging Forum

With a focus on hotels, Skift will bring together top travel minds for this single-day hospitality event to discuss new research and a future view of the lodging industry in the years to come.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

Join Skift editors and research analysts as we speak with hospitality gamechangers alongside an audience of 300+ leaders, investors, and strategists. You will not want to miss this travel industry event featuring insightful, editorially-driven discussions.

The Buzz Around the Hotel Industry

In this second edition of the Future of Lodging Forum, we’ll highlight creative thinkers, industry leaders and new research, while looking to uncover and explore these big ideas for the decade ahead…

New research around sector health and a future view of the hospitality industry in the midst of economic uncertainty.

in the midst of economic uncertainty. Why hotels need to adapt quickly to be more digital and how the brightest minds are delivering an individualized experience.

and how the brightest minds are delivering an individualized experience. What the continued growth of lifestyle and resilience of luxury means for brands and experience expectations.

means for brands and experience expectations. What are the implications for the larger travel and tourism industry as Asia rebounds and India grows in this decade ahead?

as Asia rebounds and India grows in this decade ahead? What Generative AI means for travel and how it might transform marketing and search.

means for travel and how it might transform marketing and search. What is essential for hotels as sustainability moves further into implementation?

moves further into implementation? How well-being is once again a big focus for driving revenue and what hotels can do better.

is once again a big focus for driving revenue and what hotels can do better. And many other discussions around online travel, consolidation, revenue management, and more.

Hear it From the Top

Skift is bringing together top executives in the hospitality industry, including:

Jean-Jacques Morin – Group Deputy CEO, Group CFO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO, Accor

Chris Silcock – Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hilton

Catherine Dolton – Chief Sustainability Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Ankur Randev – Principal & Chief Commercial Officer, Highgate

Marloes Knippenberg – CEO, Kerten Hospitality

Catherine Powell – Global Head of Hosting, Airbnb

Tyler Morse – Chairman & CEO, MCR Hotels

Joe Pettigrew – Chief Commercial Officer, Hotel Asset Management, Starwood Capital Group

Tamara Lohan – Founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith

Sofia Rovnova-Nixon – Director, Media Strategy & Marketing Technology – EMEA, Marriott International

Rob Francis – SVP & Chief Technology Officer, Booking.com

Henrik Kjellberg – Group CEO, Awaze

Erik Friemuth – Group Chief Marketing Officer; and Managing Director, Hotels & Resorts, TUI Group

And many more.

Hospitality Conference Features

Top-tier educational sessions for unlimited learnings and takeaways. In other words, “this isn’t just another freakin’ trade show!”

Incredible food and beverage – both during our signature Opening Reception on March 28, as well as during event breaks.

Unmatched networking opportunities with like-minded industry professionals.

A truly international conference audience, featuring attendees from countries around the world.

Join Us in London This Month

As the final agenda and speakers are finalized, don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to gather in London for the best lodging conference around — and be sure to keep an eye on the official event page for new updates.