Skift Future of Lodging Ticket Prices to Increase on March 1

Don’t miss out on early-bird ticket rates to Skift’s Future of Lodging Forum, as prices are set to increase this Wednesday, March 1.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum early-bird ticket sales will end this week, on March 1, with prices increasing by £200. Join us in London on March 29 for this single-day event that will feature creative thinkers, industry leaders, and new research in the hospitality industry.

What’s Included In Your Ticket:

A full day of stage talks and presentations on 3/29

Entry to the opening reception the night before

In-person networking breaks and lunch

On-site refreshments

Event app with attendee matchmaking

Post-event access to on-demand session recordings

This is your chance to network with 250+ creative leaders and executives from all over the world, and hear from companies like Accor, Hilton, IHG, Airbnb, and more as we together explore what’s next for the hotel industry. Check out the full speaker lineup here.

We will be covering topics such as why now is the time for hotels to push boundaries, the hotel technology shifts ahead, designing for sustainability at scale, and so much more. Check out our agenda for insights into what will be discussed on March 29th.