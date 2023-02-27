Announcements

Skift Future of Lodging Ticket Prices to Increase on March 1

Nicole Meyer, Skift

February 27th, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST

Skift Take

Don’t miss out on early-bird ticket rates to Skift’s Future of Lodging Forum, as prices are set to increase this Wednesday, March 1.

Nicole Meyer

Series: Skift Future of Lodging Forum

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

Join us March 29, 2023 in London, England.

Learn More

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum early-bird ticket sales will end this week, on March 1, with prices increasing by £200. Join us in London on March 29 for this single-day event that will feature creative thinkers, industry leaders, and new research in the hospitality industry.

What’s Included In Your Ticket:

  • A full day of stage talks and presentations on 3/29
  • Entry to the opening reception the night before
  • In-person networking breaks and lunch
  • On-site refreshments
  • Event app with attendee matchmaking
  • Post-event access to on-demand session recordings

This is your chance to network with 250+ creative leaders and executives from all over the world, and hear from companies like Accor, Hilton, IHG, Airbnb, and more as we together explore what’s next for the hotel industry. Check out the full speaker lineup here.

We will be covering topics such as why now is the time for hotels to push boundaries, the hotel technology shifts ahead, designing for sustainability at scale, and so much more. Check out our agenda for insights into what will be discussed on March 29th.

Early-Bird Pricing Ending March 1

There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available, but on March 1, the full price of £950 will apply to Solo Tickets and £875 for Group Tickets. All prices are VAT inclusive.

Solo

1 person

Register now for an in-person ticket to the London event.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
£750

Group

2-6 people

Bring the team and take your company to the next level.

  • Opening night event
  • All Forum sessions
  • Networking options
  • Multi-registration discounts
From £700 Each

Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details.

Subscriber Benefits

Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code

Nicole Meyer, Skift

February 27th, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST

Tags: fol2023, skift future of lodging forum

Up Next

Loading next stories