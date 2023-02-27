This partnership will merge editorial insights, research, and speakers for Skift’s New York event in June and ShortTermRentalz’s inaugural London event in November, bringing together the best insights and content across the short-term rental industry.

Skift, Inc., the most influential media company in global travel, and ShortTermRentalz, a division of the International Hospitality Media portfolio that provides the news and intelligence for the short term rental industry, are announcing a content and media partnership to share fresh ideas and insights at their respective events.

Skift’s Short-Term Rental Summit will take place in New York City on June 7, and bring together a wide range of founders, CEOs, investors and veterans at the forefront of the impact of technology, platforms and professionalization on both the urban and traditional vacation rental sector, to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead. As part of this exciting content partnership, STRz Editor, Paul Stevens, will join the Skift event onstage, providing expert editorial coverage and hosting interviews with key industry leaders.

ShortTermRentalz will also launch an inaugural event in London on November 8, and bring Skift editors and research analysts to the stage as they welcome speakers from across this rapidly growing sector. Both events will feature unique perspectives on the future of short term rentals and insights for industry founders, operators, startups, and service providers on how the sector will evolve to meet the needs of consumers.

Confirmed speakers for Skift’s Short-Term Rental Summit in June include: Laurence Tosi, managing partner and founder at Westcap Group; Jennifer Hsieh, VP, Homes & Villas at Marriott Bonvoy; Henrik Kjellberg, Group CEO of Awaze; Steve Milo, founder and CEO of VTrips; and Francis Davidson, Co-Founder, CEO of Sonder.

Among the topics discussed at Skift’s Summit will be:

Where the market is headed in 2023 and how global forces will impact the sector

How “The Great Merging” is reshaping expectations and experience for travelers

What technologies will transform how STRs attract travelers and manage operations

What greater price transparency will mean for larger and smaller players

How the relationship with OTAs is evolving for short term rentals

What shifts in real estate will provide growth opportunities for STRs and hotel brands

How STRs as a sector will continue to build trust with consumers

International Hospitality Media CEO Piers Brown said “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Skift for their upcoming Short-Term Rental Summit in New York in June and our inaugural event in London in November. During a period of accelerating convergence and professionalization, short-term and vacation rentals are arguably the most dynamic hospitality and real estate asset class today. Both events promise to have the best content, amongst the most innovative business leaders, and investors. I look forward to welcoming sponsors, speakers and attendees to do lots of business and collectively help scope out the industry’s future direction”

Rafat Ali, founder and CEO of Skift, said: “We are excited ShortTermRentalz will bring their expertise onstage at our upcoming Skift Short-Term Rental Summit in New York City on June 7. We are equally excited to assist with STRz inaugural event happening in London on November 8th. At what is a crucial inflection point for this vertical, both events promise to be unmissable for travel leaders focused on cutting edge innovation for both hospitality and real estate.”

About ShortTermRentalz

Part of the International Hospitality Media portfolio, ShortTermRentalz provides the news and intelligence for the fast-growing and rapidly-evolving short term rental industry. Otherwise known as vacation rentals or holiday lets, our goal is to contribute to the growth of the global short-term rental industry. We endeavour to help rental professionals build their businesses, while successfully navigating the opportunities and challenges facing rental owners, managers and service providers.

About Skift

Since its inception in 2012, Skift has become the most influential brand in global travel. It has pioneered a new type of hybrid digital and in-person B2B media company — building a deep global impact with a small footprint enabled in large part by tech and data analysis. Skift identifies and synthesizes existing and emerging trends in its daily news coverage as well as through its robust collection of exclusive insights via its Skift Research subscription product. Skift produces the Skift Global Forum, which brings together over 1,000 of the most influential professionals in the industry to discuss the future of travel, as well as a wide variety of industry leading events focused on all sectors of travel.



