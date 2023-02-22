Leaders You Don’t Want to Miss at Future of Lodging Forum

Skift Future of Lodging Forum will be a single-day event where we promise an incredible collection of hospitality leaders, CEOs, and visionaries all in one place. Find out who will be joining us in London on March 29.

The Skift Future of Lodging Forum will feature a wide array of future-focused leaders and new research devoted to the hotel industry.

Skift’s Future of Lodging Forum is coming to London on March 29, and during this event, we will once again push the boundaries in exploring the future of hotels, the ways guest experience and expectations are shifting, the beginnings of a new era for technology and personalization, and how brands are evolving to differentiate in today’s highly competitive market.

Here are just a few of the topics and leaders joining us onstage for deep-dives with Skift editors:

Big Bets and Future Investments

Mergers and acquisitions are always a hot topic in the industry, and this year could see some interesting moves ahead. We will hear from Ankur Randev, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer of Highgate, and Joe Pettigrew, Chief Commercial Officer – Hotel Asset Management of Starwood Capital Group, as we unpack some of the market signals, big bets, and future opportunities beyond eyed across hospitality.

Designing for Sustainability

As implementation of ESG initiatives becomes even more essential for hotels to address in the future, we will dive into the latest strategies, operational challenges, and paths to achieving sustainability at scale with Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, and Catherine Dolton, VP of Global Corporate Responsibility at IHG.

Brands, Brands, Brands

Hospitality, if anything, has no shortage of brands and segments: luxury to economy, global to regional, hard and soft brands, etc. Standing out to consumers is as critical as ever, and we’ll hear from executives of large hotel companies to discuss brands and their overall strategies for the future, including Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO, Group CFO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO of Accor, and Chris Silcock, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Hilton.

Wellness Rejuvenated

Beyond having a spa or unstaffed gym on property, many hotels are recognizing the renewed importance of wellness for consumers and also how it can drive revenue. We’ll hear from the founder and CEO of Pillar Well-Being, Harry Jameson, on how he is consulting with hotels globally to bring a more holistic and integrated approach to activating wellness on property. Separately, Tamara Lohan, the founder and CEO Mr & Mrs Smith will share perspectives on how hotels need to push boundaries to meet consumer demands going forward and why resetting through wellness has become an integral part of that equation for guests.

