Returning This June: Skift Short-Term Rental Summit in NYC

This June we are bringing back our popular and dynamic Short-Term Rental Summit where we will dive into the industry after the boom.

Due to an increase in demand in the short-term rental sector, Skift is back with our Skift Short-Term Rental Summit on June 7 in New York City. Building upon Skift’s comprehensive coverage of short-term rentals, this summit will focus on the forefront of the impact of technology, platforms, and professionalization on both the urban and traditional vacation rental category.

At our last in-person Short-Term Rental Summit in 2019, we brought together leaders from online rental marketplaces, investors, startup founders, and hospitality brands entering the sector for interviews with Skift editors and research analysts. We uncovered what might happen in the years to come as rentals professionalized, their growth outpaced the rest of travel, and operators faced intense competition and challenges.

Now, three years and a pandemic later, Skift editors and research analysts will once again dive deep into the future of short-term rentals, focused on answering some of these big picture questions:

Where is the market headed in 2023 and will recession headwinds impact the sector?

How are the dynamic needs of blended travelers reshaping expectations and experience?

What technologies will transform the way STRs attract travelers and manage operations?

How can government leaders promote regulations that benefit both communities and industry?

What will greater price transparency mean for players both large and small across the sector?

How is the relationship with online travel agencies evolving, and what can those platforms do to better serve both owners and travelers?

What shifts in real-estate will provide growth opportunities for short-term rentals and also hotel brands?

Where do the venture-backed startups go from here, as they compete to stay relevant and top of mind to travelers?

What are the crucial elements needed for short-term rentals to evolve as a sector and continue to build trust with consumers?

Who Should Join?

Built for a business-operator audience, this event will bring together founders and executives from public and privately backed companies, platforms, B2B vendors, and media in this ecosystem as speakers and attendees, with an aim to be as inclusive and expansive as possible in these discussions.

Executives

Founders

Hotel Brands

Investors

Media Property Managers

Regulators

Startups

Technologists

Vendors

What Attendees Said in 2019

Don’t miss out

The last time we hosted this event, the program sold out weeks in advance. We highly recommend purchasing a ticket as soon as possible, both to save money with early-bird pricing and ensure your seat.