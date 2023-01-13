Skift Take
As we look back at our Skift Live events in 2022, we can’t help but be grateful for our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and employees for making it all possible. Last year was just the tip of the iceberg as we have so much more in store for 2023.
Last year with travel and in-person gatherings beginning to slowly reconvene post-pandemic, we hit the ground running with in-person, online, and hybrid events. We even added two BRAND NEW events in 2022 – Future of Lodging Forum and Skift Global Forum East – to the Skift Live lineup, and hosted a very successful Aviation Forum, which was in-person in Dallas for the first time.
Let’s take a look at Skift Events in 2022 by the numbers. We hosted 8 events in-person and online, in 3 different continents (North America, Europe and Asia). We welcomed 150 speakers and 8,777 guests who attended from over 120 countries.
Our 2022 Events:
- January: Megatrends 2022 – Online
- March: Skift Forum Europe – London
- April: Travel Loyalty Summit – Online
- May: Future of Lodging Forum – New York City
- June: Sustainable Tourism Summit – Online
- September: Skift Global Forum and IDEA Awards – New York City
- November: Skift Aviation Forum – Dallas Fort-Worth
- December: Skift Global Forum East – Dubai
A Few 2022 Stage Highlights:
- Sebastien Bazin – Accor CEO at Skift Forum Europe
- Shruti Challa – Sonder SVP of Revenue at Skift Future of Lodging Forum
- Mariana Oleskiv – State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine Chairperson at Skift Global Forum
- Brian Chesky – Airbnb CEO at Skift Global Forum
- Jude Bricker – Sun Country Airlines CEO at Skift Aviation Forum
- Tanzila Khan – Disability Rights Activist at Skift Global Forum East
At Skift, we take pride in ensuring that all of our events provide attendees with networking opportunities to make meaningful connections, hear exclusive insights that can’t be found anywhere else, and leave feeling invigorated and inspired to level up their game.
As always, a sincere thank you to our attendees, companies, sponsors, and speakers for being a part of such a successful year at Skift.
Coming Up Next for Skift Live:
- Skift Future of Lodging Forum, March 29 in London
- Skift Global Forum, September 19-21 in New York City