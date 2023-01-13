As we look back at our Skift Live events in 2022, we can’t help but be grateful for our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and employees for making it all possible. Last year was just the tip of the iceberg as we have so much more in store for 2023.

Last year with travel and in-person gatherings beginning to slowly reconvene post-pandemic, we hit the ground running with in-person, online, and hybrid events. We even added two BRAND NEW events in 2022 – Future of Lodging Forum and Skift Global Forum East – to the Skift Live lineup, and hosted a very successful Aviation Forum, which was in-person in Dallas for the first time.

Let’s take a look at Skift Events in 2022 by the numbers. We hosted 8 events in-person and online, in 3 different continents (North America, Europe and Asia). We welcomed 150 speakers and 8,777 guests who attended from over 120 countries.

Our 2022 Events:

January: Megatrends 2022 – Online

March: Skift Forum Europe – London

April: Travel Loyalty Summit – Online

May: Future of Lodging Forum – New York City

June: Sustainable Tourism Summit – Online

September: Skift Global Forum and IDEA Awards – New York City

November: Skift Aviation Forum – Dallas Fort-Worth

December: Skift Global Forum East – Dubai

A Few 2022 Stage Highlights:

At Skift, we take pride in ensuring that all of our events provide attendees with networking opportunities to make meaningful connections, hear exclusive insights that can’t be found anywhere else, and leave feeling invigorated and inspired to level up their game.

As always, a sincere thank you to our attendees, companies, sponsors, and speakers for being a part of such a successful year at Skift.

Coming Up Next for Skift Live: