Skift Global Forum Returns to NYC for 10th Year on September 19-21

We are back for our 10th annual Skift Global Forum - the flagship global conference on the business of travel - and we could not be more excited.

Skift Global Forum returns to New York City on September 19-21, 2023. Discover this year’s event at the link below.

For the past decade, tens of thousands of travel leaders from over 70+ countries around the world have joined Skift in New York City to discover what comes next for the world’s most impactful industry at Skift Global Forum. This year will be no different – except, of course, bigger and better than ever before.

On September 19-21, 2023, an estimated 1,000 attendees in-person and 30+ speakers will convene in-person for our most popular conference of the year.

During this action-packed three-day conference, learn and network with the most creative leaders at major travel brands. With an agenda packed with insightful, informative sessions, Skift Global Forum is the industry event to understand the latest trends in travel.

Read What Others Have to Say

“Fantastic job. Once again, the most valuable summit I’ve been to. As someone going to learn about movement and trends in the industry, I felt the speakers and topics were very diverse and covered a lot of pressing topics.” – Manager of Consumer Insights – Hyatt Hotels

“Awesome food, great venue, interesting educational content, and very good amount of network time vs education time. Overall a successfully organized event that I will attend again.” – Country Manager – KAYAK

“This [SGF] is a world-class event and it showed. The production, networking, communication, app and catering were all top-notch.” – MMGY Global Employee

Secure Your Spot

We cannot believe this is our 10th year hosting Skift Global Forum. Join us September 19-21 and find out why Skift Global Forum remains a can’t-miss event year after year. Register today.

Early-Bird Pricing There are a limited number of Early-Bird tickets available. Solo 1 person Register now for an in-person ticket to the New York event. Opening night event

All Forum sessions

Networking options

Event app $2,195 Group 2-6 people Bring the team and take your company to the next level. Opening night event

All Forum sessions

Networking options

Event app

Multi-registration discounts $2,095 Please read our FAQ for details about refunds, safety procedures, and other details. Subscriber Benefits Subscribers to Skift Research, Skift Pro, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly receive discounts off full-price tickets to in-person events. Visit our Subscriber Benefits page to find your discount code. Online Attendees In late summer 2023, we will offer a limited number of online-only tickets, exclusive to Skift subscribers.

Watch 2022 Sessions on Demand:

Click icon on top right to view full playlist