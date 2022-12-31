In Skift top stories this week, we pick what we think are the biggest innovators in hospitality in 2022, offer disability rights advocate Tanzila Khan a column to express disappointment with Air France, and to put forward our boldest predictions for travel in 2023.

The Biggest Innovators in Travel and Hospitality: 2022 Year-End Edition We’re back with another installment of inspiration in hotels and hospitality. Female-led luxury seemed to be a common theme this year, alongside those maintaining standards, leading teams, and executing on subtle touches for the people who notice. Here are a few brands, ideas, and services that deserved a hat tip in 2022.

Dear Air France: My Wheelchair Is Like My Legs, Not My Luggage Travel industry, ensure the safety of passengers with disabilities while in transit and deliver their assistive devices as per their needs. There is no universal design for disability. But there is one for empathy.

Bold Travel Industry Predictions for 2023 We know the travel industry will surprise us in 2023. That’s one thing that’s certain. These envelope-pushing prognostications are just our way of getting ready for the unexpected. We had fun coming up with these, and hope you read them in that same spirit.

The Most Important Story in Hotels in 2022 Hoteliers managed to maintain pricing discipline in 2022, a practice that has long eluded the industry.

The Best Travel Writing of the Year: Our Favorite Stories of 2022 Travel came roaring back in 2022 and we were there to cover it all from across the globe. By asking our team of editors and reporters to pick their favorite stories from the year, it really captures the scope of that coverage. Enjoy their inside accounts of how these stories came to be.

The Most Important Story in Corporate Travel in 2022 Business travelers went quickly from a fear of catching Covid-19 in 2021 to feeling utterly miserable in 2022 when faced with the daunting prospect of having to fly, such was the chaos across airports in Europe and the U.S. This year, caution prevailed.