In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2022, we hear from Nicholas King, group chief development officer of Red Sea Global, about how the company’s newest coastal developments in Saudi Arabia go beyond sustainability into regenerative tourism to meet travelers’ demand for luxurious, yet environmentally-friendly, experiences.

Pivotal projects: Learn more about Red Sea Global's newest luxury developments, which are part of Saudi Vision 2030, a government initiative to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors.

Beyond sustainability: How Red Sea Global lives up to its "people and planet" mantra by investing in regenerative environmental practices.

Integrative tourism: Learn how visitors can observe, interact, and participate in scientific and marine research at coastal developments Red Sea Project and AMAALA.

Stronger together: Why retail partners are eager to partner with Red Sea Global in order to reach environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative boasts three primary themes: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. These intentionally lofty goals are the nation’s forward-thinking response to climate change and a tremendous opportunity to position Saudi Arabia as a tourism juggernaut.

Red Sea Global’s newest projects, Red Sea Project and AMAALA, are a testament to consumer demand for sustainable tourism. But these developments go much further than typical recycling, water management, and solar panel programs, implementing regenerative practices that nourish the land, water, coral reefs, and ocean ecosystems throughout every stage of planning and execution. Today’s luxury travelers want to know that the brands they patronize are doing the right thing for the planet and they want to see it for themselves by way of interactive on-the-ground experiences that show regenerative practices in action.

This content was created collaboratively by Red Sea Global and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.