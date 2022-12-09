There are great lessons to be learned from the growth of Dubai and we want you front and center as industry leaders share their view on the big opportunities and challenges ahead at our inaugural forum in the region.

As 2022 comes to a close and we look ahead to 2023 as an industry, it is an important time for travel as we launch our first Skift Global Forum East December 13-15 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Join us for our opening reception on Dec. 13 from 6-8pm at the Summersalt Beach Club at Jumeirah Al Naseem followed by two days of stage sessions on December 14 and 15 bridging both the top leaders from the West with regional executives for in-depth discussions on travel’s future.

Here are three big themes we’ll discuss on stage in Dubai:

Collaboration

With the incredible growth we’ve seen throughout the Middle East, it’s clear industry collaboration has become a crucial element to enable this change and drive global demand for the decade ahead. We will hear valuable lessons from cross-sector discussions, featuring leaders from global brands like Expedia Group, Emirates, Hilton, Kerzner, Hopper, FTI Group, and more, on stage to discuss how to foster this collaboration and innovation at scale.

Regional Growth

With SGFE taking place during the final week of the World Cup, it’s hard to ignore the impact this event will have on the entire GCC region and what it means for the future. There have been big goals set in recent months, and the big question remains: where will all of the travelers come from? We’ll hear from leaders at Trip.com, Wego, Beautiful Destinations, and from destination leaders in Qatar, Iceland, and of course Dubai to explore how we drive new travelers and untapped inbound markets in the future as the region continues to grow in anticipation of demand.

The Blending of Travel

This trend of The Great Merging is something Skift has originated and covered a lot this year, but what does it mean for the Middle East? How is the blending of life, work, and travel for consumers impacting their choices, and also then causing suppliers to adjust their offerings and experience? As the industry is faced with a new, savvier traveler that focused on optimization of experience and personalization of needs, how can the travel remain agile and adapt? Hear compelling views from CEOs of Yanolja, Generator, Hopper and regional brands like Dharma and Gathern, to hear how they are evolving their product while also not getting lost in the noise.

Don’t Miss Out

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Dubai, and you won’t want to miss this important opportunity to join our Forum, network with leaders from throughout the region and globe, and spend time untangling some of the big issues facing the travel industry today. Register today.