A Jam-Packed Agenda for Skift Global Forum East in December

Skift is gathering travel leaders from across the globe in Dubai this December to look at the larger context of travel in the Middle East and what lies ahead for this important region. We’re putting the latest trends and strategies for lodging, destinations, online travel, and consumers under a microscope with some of the best and brightest minds in the industry.

Skift Global Forum East, December 13-15, will take place at the luxurious Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, and you will not want to miss the insightful, editorial-driven discussions guided by Skift editors and research analysts.

The Big Questions Facing Travel

Many consumer-facing global trends are on the menu for this Forum as we discuss how the industry can find new demand and future growth. Across two days, we will discuss:

The macro forces, opportunities, and challenges for travel for the year ahead

Where destinations will find new traveler growth as they develop and expand

How hospitality will adapt to the continued blending of lifestyle and work in travel

What travel can do to evolve recruitment and overcome its global labor crisis

Why technology, collaboration, and regional growth will spur demand and resilience

Exploring the brand-driven and performance marketing strategies leading online travel

How meetings and events are fostering growth for destinations in the future

Why digitizing and broadening the experiences and activities sector matters

How the Middle East will be a vital focal point for global tourism in the years ahead

Check out these topics and many more discussions outlined on our forum agenda.

Learn From the Best

Dubai moves at an incredibly fast pace, and so do the leaders, global changemakers, and brands we’ll feature throughout our Forum, including:

Christopher Nassetta – President & CEO, Hilton

Paul Griffiths – CEO, Dubai Airports

Rob Torres – Senior Vice President, Expedia Group Media Solutions

Philippe Zuber – CEO, Kerzner International

Adnan Kazim – Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airlines

Lola Akinmade Åkerström – Visual Storyteller and Bestselling Author

Ross Veitch – CEO & Co-Founder, Wego

Chris Hemmeter – Managing Director, Thayer Ventures

Aisha Al Mansoori – Captain, Etihad Airways

Thomas B. Meier – Chief Operating Officer, Jumeirah Group

Ellen Dubois du Bellay – Chief Human Resources Officer, Jumeirah Group

Adel El Fakir – CEO, Moroccan National Tourism Office

Tanzila Khan – Disability Rights Activist

Jong Yoon Kim – CEO, Yanolja and Yanolja Cloud

Jeremy Jauncey – Founder & CEO, Beautiful Destinations

Casper Urhammer – CEO, Tour Operating, FTI Group

Schubert Lou – Chief Operating Officer, Trip.com

Alastair Thomann – CEO, Generator and Freehand Hotels

Michael Dominguez – President and CEO, AHLI

And many more.

Connecting With Travel Innovators

We’ll kick off our Skift Global Forum East with a spectacular opening night reception on December 13, taking place at Summersalt Beach Club at Jumeirah Al Naseem. Join Skift and several hundred travel leaders on the beach for networking, great food and drink, and views of the iconic Burj Al Arab as we kick off our forum in style.

Throughout our forum, attendees will connect during networking breaks, lunches, and receptions as we merge global ideas and conversations between the West, Middle East, and Asia. There will be much to discuss as we unpack the ideas and strategies being shared throughout the event.

Join Us in Dubai in December

