Listen in for a discussion from Skift Global Forum JetBlue COO Joanna Geraghty in conversation with Skift's Edward Russel.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

“I’m going to bring you behind the tent, tell you what we’re doing,” JetBlue Airways COO Joanna Geraghty said at Skift Global Forum earlier this fall.

In a conversation with Airline Weekly Editor Ned Russell, Geraghty laid out JetBlue’s current challenges with labor, sustainable aviation fuel, integrating Spirit Airlines, and competing in major U.S. markets. She also discussed the airline’s potential expansion in Europe, beyond it’s current London flights.

“We just have a very challenging environment that we operate in, so we must make sure that we’re providing a better level of resilience, whether that’s more pilots in reserve, whether that’s flying a little bit less, whether that’s staffing up in some of our airports.”

Listen to Geraghty’s full on-stage appearance, below.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts | Amazon | RSS