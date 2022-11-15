The 200+ Companies Attending This Week’s Skift Aviation Forum

Skift Aviation Forum Attendee Snapshot released! Companies such as Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, Sun Country, and more will be attending. Check it out and join them by registering today.

Skift Aviation Forum comes to Dallas-Fort Worth in November 2022. Learn more about the event at the link below.

Over 200 leading companies are attending the Skift Aviation Forum this week at the historic Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas on November 16. This includes companies like Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, and Sun Country, just to name a few.

We know just how important conference networking is – making sure you are able to speak with the right people, in the right space, at the right time. Fostering those priceless, face-to-face connections that can’t be made anywhere else.

When you attend Skift Aviation Forum, you’ll be in good company among the highest level of aviation and travel executives. Connect with fellow attendees during:

Opening night event on Tuesday, November 15, at Waterproof on the 19th floor of the Statler Hotel.

Dedicated networking breaks throughout each day to chat with our experts and fellow conference-goers.

Breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception.

Messaging and meeting scheduler via the mobile app so you can direct message all attendees before, during, and after the event. You can also ask questions live during sessions, view the agenda, attend breakout sessions, and so much more.

Check out the full schedule for more details.

To help you feel 100% confident in your decision to join us, we’ve put together an audience snapshot of who will be in attendance.

With the event starting tonight, we urge you to book a ticket as soon as possible.