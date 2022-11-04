From exclusive onstage interviews to incredible networking opportunities, Skift Aviation Forum on November 16 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, is not to be missed. Here are a few (of many!) sessions on our must-see list.

The Skift Aviation Forum is just weeks away. Taking place at the historic Statler Hotel of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the forum will be a full day of insights, education, and networking with our speaker lineup of aviation leaders from up and down the Americas.

Here are a few can’t-miss sessions…

Listen in as Skift Airline Weekly editor, Edward Russell, sits down with domestic planners at Southwest, American, and Spirit to discuss “Network Planning in a Post-Pandemic Era,” taking a hard look at how they can best take advantage of new travel habits and consumer demands.

Next, we’ll take a look at “What Comes Next for Latin America,” featuring CEOs from Azul and Viva Group, and moderated by Alex Cruz. We will dive into this diverse and dynamic market, exploring how airlines are positioned to take advantage of this growth and meet the needs of new travelers.

Since we’re in Dallas, we’ll also be talking to DFW’s CEO, Sean Donohue, for a discussion on “Resiliency and Predictability in Airport Infrastructure.” Donohue will speak with Skift CEO, Rafat Ali, sharing what plans the airport has for the future, as well as how airports globally are evolving for the decade ahead.

We’re discussing everything from traveler trends, to customer experience, airline startups, leasing, sustainability, and much more. These signature onstage talks will be, in true Skift Live fashion, founded in hard-hitting questions and exclusive insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Offstage, attendees can expect to rub shoulders with international executives, top-tier investors, marketers, startups, and like-minded travel enthusiasts – making for the ultimate networking experience, from the start of opening reception to the close of happy hour.

Trust us: You don’t want to miss this opportunity to listen to top-notch sessions and connect with other leaders in-person at Skift Aviation Forum.

Space is limited for this event. Please reserve a ticket as soon as possible to ensure your seat.