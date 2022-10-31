Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Today on the Skift Travel Podcast we feature a session from Skift Global Forum, held in September 2022 in New York City.

In this session, Skift Research Senior Analyst Seth Borko spoke with Waze CEO Neha Parikh. “Why should anybody feel emotional about a navigation app? Yet people do, including me,” said Parikh. “It’s not just a one-way app that uses technology. It is a two-way ecosystem where people actually contribute to help each other.” The duo also looked at future mobility possibilities, and how Waze can change the way cities move, while the CEO shared her own personal and professional journey from Expedia that led her to the driving seat of Waze.

You can listen to the full conversation below, or by using a link to your preferred podcast app to subscribe and rate the podcast.

