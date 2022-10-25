Listen in for a discussion from Skift Global Forum featuring the Chairman of Disney Parks in discussion with a Skift Research Senior Analyst.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Today on the Skift Travel Podcast we feature a session from Skift Global Forum, held in September 2022 in New York City.

In this session, Skift Research Senior Analyst Seth Borko spoke with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro about how the company will continue to thrive and push boundaries around storytelling and experiences. ”We’ve got a lot of great stuff happening around the theme parks, and a new cruise line, a lot of celebrations taking place,” D’Amaro said. “We continue to invest very aggressively in the business, and did through the pandemic. Certainly, people wanted to get out of their homes and come visit, but there’s a lot in the pipeline, from an experience perspective, that are keeping people coming. So we’re feeling very good from a demand standpoint.”

You can listen to the full conversation below, or by using a link to your preferred podcast app to subscribe and rate the podcast.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts | Amazon | RSS