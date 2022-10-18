Today’s edition of Skift’s daily podcast looks at the new CEO of Four Seasons, a bridge reshaping Croatian tourism, and the Latin American carrier going its own way.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, October 18. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Latin America’s post-pandemic airline upheaval has included South American carriers Avianca and Gol unveiling merger plans in May to form airline group Abra. However, Aerolineas Argentinas has no plans to join them in Abra, reports Edward Russell, editor of Airline Weekly, a Skift brand.

Aerolineas President Pablo Ceriana shot down the possibility of joining Abra Monday at a conference in Buenos Aires, citing the Argentine government’s ownership of the airline. But Russell writes Aerolineas is deepening its long-standing relationship with Gol. The two carriers will operate a shuttle, or air bridge, between Buenos Aires and São Paulo from November 1, offering seven daily flights on the route.

Ceriana added that Aerolineas expects passenger figures to fully rebound from the pandemic next year, with domestic passenger numbers having already made close to a full recovery.

Next, traveling across Croatia has often been difficult throughout the years, with motorists possibly having to go through customs in Bosnia and Herzegovina to do so. But Contributor Paula Krizanovic reports a new bridge in Croatia has drastically changed travel in the Eastern European nation.

The new Pelješac Bridge, which opened in July, has reduced travel times in Croatia as well as boosted tourism, Krizanovic notes. Prior to the bridge, motorists driving across the country would have to take Bosnia’s Neum Corridor, having to go through customs if they stopped at any point there. Croatian tourism authorities believe the Pelješac Bridge will enable the country to better promote access to longtime flight destinations, such as Dubrovnik. The Pelješac peninsula, the home of the bridge, has already seen a 25 percent increase in overnight visits to date, compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, Krizanovic reports the Pelješac Bridge hasn’t hurt Bosnia’s ongoing tourism recovery, despite it attracting more motorists than the Neum Corridor.

Finally, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced on Monday it appointed Alejandro Reynal as CEO and president amid its push to become more data savvy, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

O’Neill writes that Reynal, who was most recently president and CEO of Apple Leisure Group, has expertise in applying data-based approaches to businesses. Reynal also held executive roles at telecommunications company Telefonica and customer relationship management firm Atento. Cascade Investment, Four Seasons’ majority owner, has said it wants the luxury hotel company to increase its use of technology.