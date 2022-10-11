Skift Take

Listen in for a discussion from Skift Global Forum featuring the CEOs of Airbnb and Skift.

Jason Clampet

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Today on the Skift Travel Podcast we feature a session from Skift Global Forum, held in September 2022 in New York City.

In this session, Skift CEO Rafat Ali spoke for the second year in a row with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky about how the pandemic dramatically changed how Airbnb’s customers use the service. ”What we want to do now is we want to be more in the inspiration business,” Chesky said.

Jason Clampet, Skift

October 11th, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT

