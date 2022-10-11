Listen in for a discussion from Skift Global Forum featuring the CEOs of Airbnb and Skift.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Today on the Skift Travel Podcast we feature a session from Skift Global Forum, held in September 2022 in New York City.

In this session, Skift CEO Rafat Ali spoke for the second year in a row with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky about how the pandemic dramatically changed how Airbnb’s customers use the service. ”What we want to do now is we want to be more in the inspiration business,” Chesky said.

You can listen to the full conversation below, or by using a link to your preferred podcast app to subscribe and rate the podcast.

