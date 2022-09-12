The new Q2 2022 Traveler Insights Report from Expedia Group Media Solutions features the latest research and key data on the current state of travel, with actionable insights to guide the industry as it captures consumer interest in growing trends like inclusive travel.

Even though economic uncertainty and a slow down in industry growth are tangible, consumers worldwide still want to get away and are making plans for future trips, with a growing interest in farther-flung locales, as well as inclusive and sustainable offerings.

Traveler demand globally for long-haul flights increased more than 50 percent year-over-year during Q2. This promising growth coupled with longer search windows and higher hotel average daily rates point to a solid second half of 2022.

“The data from our latest Traveler Insights Report shows that despite headwinds, enthusiasm for travel remains high, and we’re optimistic about travel intent for the back half of the year,” said Jennifer Andre, global vice president of business development at Expedia Group Media Solutions. “Destinations and travel brands can leverage the report data and insights to inform their marketing strategies and effectively reach and engage potential travelers.”

SkiftX unpacks the promising trends seen in the second quarter of this year, focusing on Expedia Group’s key data, to assist brands and operators with actionable insights in order to help the industry rebuild and meet traveler demand.



Travel Searches: Holding Steady, With Shorter Windows

Between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, searches grew 25 percent across the Expedia Group branded sites. This momentum held steady throughout the second quarter of 2022, demonstrating sustained travel enthusiasm.

While there continues to be pent-up travel demand, economic headwinds and ongoing pandemic-related concerns have tamped down longer-term planning. As in previous quarters, travelers are still planning near-term trips rather than looking too far into the future. Globally, the share of searches in the zero to 90-day window increased more than 5 percent, while the 61 to 90-day window saw the most quarter-over-quarter lift at 15 percent.

It’s worth pointing out that the reluctance in long-term travel planning could also be attributed to travelers waiting to see if fuel prices go down, which would also lower flight prices.

Long-Haul Destinations Are Picking Up Again

Big cities and beaches remained popular travel destinations throughout Q2 2022, with London and Paris making a strong showing. London took the No. 3 spot on the global top 10 list of booked destinations and was a top 10 destination across all regions. Paris showed up at No. 7 and was in the top 10 booked destinations list by travelers from the Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Latin America (LATAM) regions.

Globally, however, the biggest Q2 growth was seen in North American cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Meanwhile, Bangkok, Seoul, and London all saw double-digit Q2 growth among APAC travelers. Q2 also saw over 100 percent year-over-year growth in traveler demand for flights from the U.S. to Europe, with London, Paris, and Rome making the strongest showings.

Search windows may be short, but demand for long-haul flights (flights with a duration of four or more hours) is rising. People traveling farther afield is a significant Q2 trend, considering there was more than a 50 percent year-over-year increase in global traveler demand for long-haul flights.

Travel Demand Staying Strong, Despite Rising Costs

The second quarter of 2022 continued the momentum from Q1 with strong growth, including lodging bookings at the highest in Expedia Group history. A comparison with 2021 shows total gross bookings were up by double-digits, as travel demand improves.

Hotels also had a strong showing in Q2, as indicated by a shift in hotel booking share, which saw double-digit gains quarter-over-quarter. For the vacation rental category, domestic travel continued to drive growth: Australia, France, Brazil, and the U.S. all maintained their positions as the top booked countries in their respective regions.

An increase in longer-distance flights booked, strong demand, and fluctuating fuel costs drove a quarter-over-quarter increase in the global average ticket price during Q2. The global average ticket price was up double-digits in Q2 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2019, led by EMEA and APAC.

Growing Interest in Inclusive Travel

As the travel industry continues to rebuild, there is an opportunity to reimagine a world where differences are celebrated and everyone feels a sense of inclusion in travel accommodations, transportation options, and experiences.

According to Expedia Group Media Solutions’ recent Inclusive Travel Insights Report, 92 percent of consumers think it is important for travel providers to meet the accessibility needs of all travelers, yet that’s easier said than done. Only half of consumers have seen options that are accessible to all abilities when they are searching for and booking a trip. Furthermore, a similar number of consumers (52 percent) said they have seen options that are inclusive of all types of travelers.

Similar to the desire to see a commitment to sustainable tourism, consumers are also paying attention to a travel brand’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, and accessibility when making purchasing decisions.

“As travelers plan for future trips, the factors influencing their purchase decisions are evolving,” continued Andre. “It’s imperative that destinations and travel brands evaluate their offerings to ensure they align with traveler expectations, including being inclusive, accessible, diverse, and sustainable. With a deeper understanding of how travelers are thinking about their next trip, and their primary considerations, travel brands will be better positioned to capture demand.”

