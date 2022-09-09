Travelers today seek both flexibility and assurance in the face of uncertainty. With loyalty and revenue on the line, how can companies manage this unique inflection point in travel’s return? Watch this webinar to find out.

Even as travel demand surges and consumers enthusiastically embrace revenge travel, new challenges such as inflationary pressure, operational snafus, and staffing shortages have introduced new uncertainties for travelers. Travel brands must now not only deliver great customer experiences, but provide consumers the confidence they need to continue traveling – all while keeping a mindful eye on the bottom line.

What’s the secret to solve this critical balancing act? One emerging solution is the sale of travel ancillary products, which in this new environment not only help to generate incremental revenue but also provide new methods for travel brands to offer travelers greater flexibility and more seamlessly handle unexpected travel disruptions.

In this webinar, we heard insights from JetBlue and Allianz Partners, as they provide concrete strategies to build and position ancillary products and services to maximize revenue and customer satisfaction.

What to expect: