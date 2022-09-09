On September 19, we’re taking Skift Global Forum attendees to Morocco with a party packed full of fun and excitement. Our exclusive opening reception is taking place from 6-8 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan at the Moxy NYC Times Square Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, and is the perfect way to kick off your SGF experience. We’ll provide the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, you bring the fun!



This luxe rooftop reception is the perfect setting to foster those priceless, face-to-face connections that can’t be made anywhere else. You’ll have the chance to hear from Skift CEO, Rafat Ali, and a representative from the Morocco National Tourism Office, as well as network with fellow travel enthusiasts, speakers from our amazing lineup, and executives from across the globe.

Still haven’t bought your ticket to Skift Global Forum 2022? Don’t wait any longer, claim your spot now. Check out the full schedule for more details. See you soon!