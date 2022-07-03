Wade bring years of on-the-ground work to the topic of travel and sustainability and his self-aware insights pull few punches.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

The chairman and co-founder of Intrepid Travel has said there was too much “rhetorical flourish” from travel companies when it comes to discussing sustainability.

Speaking at the Skift Sustainable Tourism Summit with Skift CEO Rafat Ali, Darrell Wade bemoaned how organizations were touting a “build back better” ethos, while failing to take action.

“Sustainability is not easy, it’s heavy lifting. Even one aspect like climate change, to work out a pathway to zero emissions, is a lot of work,” he added. “It’s the role of every CEO, and staff member to start banging the drum,” he added.

Listen to the full conversation in this edition of the Skift Travel Podcast.

