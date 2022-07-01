In this video from Skift’s Sustainable Tourism Summit, we hear from Brune Poirson, Accor’s chief sustainability officer, about the brand’s unique approach to sustainability and the steps it's taking to preserve the natural environments around its properties.

With sustainability and climate change increasingly becoming core components of brand strategies, leaders in the hospitality space are seeking out best practices on how to design and invest in the environment through impactful biodiversity initiatives.

In this video from Skift’s Sustainable Tourism Virtual Summit, Brune Poirson, Accor’s chief sustainability officer, speaks with Alison McCarthy, SkiftX’s content director, about Accor’s ambitious sustainability objectives toward achieving carbon neutrality in 2050, its emphasis on protecting the natural environments around its properties, how it involves guests in their efforts to do so, and how other hotels can develop their own biodiversity initiatives.