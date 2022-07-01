Despite inflation being a significant concern for many Americans, the pent-up demand for travel is so strong that rising prices aren't deterring travelers from getting back on the road.

Surging gas prices aren’t putting a dent in Americans’ travel plans for the July 4 weekend, with 42.6 million people expected to hit the road for the holiday, an all-time high according to location data company Arrivalist.

“We’re expecting a record number of road trips this Fourth of July,” said Cree Lawson, Arrivalist founder and CEO.

Arrivalist’s 2022 July 4 Weekend Travel Projections. Photo courtesy: Arrivalist

The number of Americans projected to go on road trips this July 4 weekend is not only a 1.5 percent increase from last year’s holiday, it also surpasses 2019 levels by 2.7 percent. The expected July 4 travel record comes on the heels of roughly 39.2 million Americans traveling during this year’s Memorial Day weekend, a 8.3 percent increase from last year.

The expected high travel numbers come despite inflation as well as rising gas prices being a major concern for Americans making their summer travel plans.

“Travel demand, especially around the holidays, is continuing to outpace previous levels. As we have seen throughout the year, inflation is not deterring road trip activity and higher airfares are driving Americans to travel by car,” said Lawson.