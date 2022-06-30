In-person meetings and events are back, and attendees are gravitating toward personalized experiences that foster human connection. Driven by a commitment to innovation, The Venetian Resort partners with meeting planners to deliver memorable moments that can’t be created by virtual events.

Across all sectors, people are eager to reconnect and engage with their colleagues and industry peers at in-person events. According to a recent global survey of meeting planners by American Express, 67 percent of respondents believe that in-person meeting levels will return to their pre-pandemic numbers within one to two years.

As a leader in the meetings and events space for over 20 years, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is well-positioned to capitalize on this revived demand. The proximity of the meeting space to suites, restaurants, lounges, pools, and shopping venues is a draw for meeting planners and attendees alike. In addition to offering innovative meeting spaces and the unmatched convenience of a fully integrated resort, The Venetian provides an even more essential ingredient for successful in-person meetings — creativity.

“Whether it’s a sushi-rolling class in a VIP suite, poolside yoga, or even building a working auto garage in an expo hall, hosting an event at The Venetian Resort allows meeting planners to dream bigger and provides the right partnership to make those dreams happen,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer at The Venetian Resort. “Our commitment to innovation means that we’re continuously reimagining meetings and conventions with non-traditional spaces, innovative programs, and interactive small-group experiences. Creativity puts us on the cutting edge of industry trends, and the possibilities are endlessly exciting.”

The Incomparable Value of the In-Person Experience

In-person events provide opportunities for human connection, camaraderie, and collaboration — experiences that even the best virtual program simply cannot replicate.

“We’ve always put the attendee experience first, and we’re seeing that become even more important today,” Miles said. “We work with our customers to craft memorable moments that inspire conversation, strengthen relationships, and drive business forward.”

For example, a simple happy hour can be transformed into a sensory experience with unique food and beverage presentations or performances. Art installations can get attendees talking, mingling, and sharing photos. This allows for attendees to create more freely than an online chat or standard breakout session, while still extending to an online or digital component.

“They are fun to plan, and even more fun to attend,” Miles said.

Partnering to Customize Events of All Sizes

The Venetian Resort meetings team works with planners in all sectors, provides turnkey solutions for groups and programs of all sizes, and maintains enough flexibility to plan events on short notice if needed. They are also an industry leader in green meetings, providing sustainable options for meeting planners and attendees alike.

“The planning process begins with virtual planning tools and on-site walk-throughs, and our sales team works hand-in-hand with each department and meeting planner to create a successful event,” Miles said. “Of course, health and safety is still top of mind. Our teams work with each group to determine the protocols that make sense for each event.”

Meeting planners can mix and match spaces to create memorable experiences and breakout sessions, added Miles. “The size of The Venetian Resort leads many to think of larger events, and with 2.25 million square feet of meeting space, we do that very well. Whether large or small, having this much space means there are opportunities for events and breakout sessions with a much more bespoke experience.”

Following a keynote address in one of the large ballrooms or theaters, for example, attendees might check out a breakout session in The Stella Studio, a multi-functional, 7,000-square-foot venue bathed in natural light. At the same time, another small group could enjoy a culinary workshop in a private dining room or hospitality suite. For the closing event at the end of the day, everyone could come back together at The Venetian Pool Deck or TAO Beach Dayclub. These unique venues transform from day to night for all kinds of events.

Thinking Outside the Box: Experiential Activities

Of course, ensuring a successful meeting requires more than securing a cool space. Meeting planners can further elevate their events by collaborating with The Venetian Resort on crafting innovative activities.

“For one event, we invited attendees to sign, design, or draw a paper lantern, creating a large-scale art installation that came together as the evening unfolded,” Miles said. “The sense of shared discovery and the evolution of the piece brought a unique energy to the event, creating a built-in ice breaker for business conversations and inspiring plenty of social content for attendees to share. We have a phenomenal food and beverage program with world-class culinary talent that service our meetings and events, but we don’t stop there. We continuously reimagine the experience. For another event, we upped the ante on happy hour by creating a cocktail garden where drinks were served through faux topiaries. It made for some amazing photo ops.”

What’s next for The Venetian Resort? This summer, Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda opened his first U.S. restaurant, WAKUDA, in the lobby of the resort’s Palazzo tower. “WAKUDA redefines authentic modern Japanese cuisine while offering a dynamic atmosphere inspired by the vibrant Shinjuku ward in Tokyo,” Miles said. “This vibrant space has private rooms for small groups, as well as an incredible patio overlooking the Strip.”

With so many possibilities, The Venetian Resort delivers favorable odds to meeting planners looking to deliver a truly impactful experience to their attendees.

This content was created collaboratively by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.