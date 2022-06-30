Deadline Day: Skift IDEA Awards 2022

The 2022 Skift IDEA Awards programme is underway – and there is still time to enter your projects – but you’ll need to be quick! Submit your best projects by July 1 for your last chance to gain valuable recognition as the best in the industry.

The final deadline for the 2022 Skift IDEA Awards – the most coveted award in travel – is this Friday, July 1.

Over 300 entries have already been submitted from the likes of Radisson Hotel Group, Discover Puerto Rico, Walt Disney Group, Hilton, IBM and many more. This is your shot to compete for “best in the business” in one or more of our 18 categories, knowing you’re in good company with driving industry leaders.

The results of the competition will be announced in the fall, with winners celebrated at Skift’s Global Forum event in September. In the meantime, a renowned panel of experts will be reviewing your projects – giving you the chance at industry-wide recognition, features on Skift.com, and so much more.

We’ve received a lot of emails regarding this year’s program, and to make things easier we put together a list of our most frequently asked questions so you can get your entries in:

1. Is there a timeframe under which the campaigns being submitted need to fall under?

The entry should be active in 2022, but it is OK if it launched earlier as long as it is still in the market or has an impact in 2022. We are also happy to further review your entry and advise!

2. Once I submit my entry, can I continue editing it? If yes, until when?

Yes, after submitting the entry fee, you may continue editing your entry until the final deadline. That said, enter early to secure the best rate!

3. I’m unsure what category my brand falls under… help?

You are welcome to submit your entry for the category you see most fit, as there is leeway within many of the categories to make a case. Our best advice is to tell your story on how your product/campaign impacts its intended user, and how you’ve partnered within the travel sector to provide value to the traveler.

4. Who will be a part of this year’s jury?

Aside from Skift editors, our jury is typically comprised of creative business and innovation leaders from sectors adjacent to travel, who have the expertise and a unique vantage point on design and consumer behavior. You can find a list of previous jury members on the bottom of the awards landing page, and we will be sharing this year’s list as we get closer to the deadline.

5. Some material within my entry has not been cleared yet – how can it stay confidential until it is cleared?

Within your entry, please let us know what cannot be published. If your entry gets chosen as a finalist/winner, we may ask for a revised version with cleared materials so we can post when announcing the results. Otherwise, we would use only what is cleared to publish publicly.

Categories

Aviation

Business Travel

Brand Creativity

Destinations

Loyalty

Meetings & Events

Pandemic Response

Social Impact

Spaces & Places

Sustainability

Tech Innovation

User Experience

Visual Communication

Wellness

Work

Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Apply for a spot (or a few spots!) on this year’s roster. Just make sure to submit your work by July 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.