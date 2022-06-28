Even amid rising costs, research shows that consumers are still willing to spend time and money on travel. But how much, and on what type of travel? Join Travelzoo and Skift for this upcoming webinar on July 13th, exploring what’s driving travelers today.

There’s excitement and optimism in the travel industry as destinations reopen worldwide, and avid travelers rush to explore the places and enjoy the experiences they have been dreaming of for two years. And now, even as travel costs rise across the globe, research shows that consumers are still passionate about hitting the road and willing to spend time and money on travel.

But how much will they spend, and on what type of travel? Will travelers change course after their first few trips this year?

In this upcoming webinar, taking place on July 13th, 2022, Travelzoo and Skift will explore what’s driving travelers today. Featuring exclusive insights based on the results of a 2022 survey representative of millions of consumers around the world, along with commentary from industry panelists from G Adventures, the webinar offers those in the industry a snapshot of changing traveler preferences, along with strategies for how to calibrate marketing and messaging efforts in this unique moment.

What to expect: