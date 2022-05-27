Sonder's Shruti Challa spoke with Skift’s Seth Borko at the Skift Future of Lodging Forum in New York City in May 2022. Listen to the full conversation in our latest Skift Podcast episode.

While hospitality company Sonder has a complex digital strategy in place to fill its properties, what it really wants is for its mostly Gen Z and millennial guests to brag about their cool stays on social media.

Sonder describes itself as a next-generation hospitality company, and its R&D budget is wide-ranging, with marketing a key focus, according to its senior vice president of revenue.

“We have a very omnichannel approach to distribution, whether its sales or third-party distribution, things like Airbnb and booking.com,” said Sonder’s Shruti Challa, speaking at the Skift Future of Lodging Forum in May 2022.

