Given the challenges that Tripadvisor faces to better monetize its assets and to craft a new strategy, the company needed to woo a new CEO with a decent compensation package, which it did.

Tripadvisor wooed incoming CEO Matt Goldberg with a $500,000 signing bonus to be received in his first paycheck in July, and he’s eligible to earn various awards totaling around $10 million over the next three years.

In a financial filing about Goldberg’s employment agreement, Tripadvisor said Goldberg would receive a pro-rated $800,000 base salary in 2022 that would get bumped up to $900,000 in 2023.

In addition to the half-million dollar signing bonus, Goldberg is eligible to receive an annual equity grant valued at $6.35 million, beginning in 2024 and consisting of restricted stock units, stock options and other compensation.

Also on the table for Goldberg is $3.5 million in performance-based restricted stock units. Starting on the third anniversary of his start date, or on July 1, 2025, 25 percent of these would vest.

Outgoing CEO Steve Kaufer’s total compensation in 2021 was $7.67 million.