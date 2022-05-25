In this recent webinar, FLYR’s head of artificial intelligence and machine learning explained how airlines can gather the right insights, update them continuously, and have them readily available to accurately predict changes and optimize revenue in the rapidly evolving air travel environment.

A recent Skift webinar, “How AI and Machine Learning Will Transform Airline Revenue Management”, presented in partnership with FLYR, highlighted how airlines can update their legacy revenue management systems by implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning models that will help them predict and plan revenue strategies in real time.

We’re continuing to see route cuts, staff shortages, travel restrictions, and inflation. That volatility has huge implications not only for customer satisfaction, but also for airline safety, operational efficiency, and cost planning. Data is hard, but artificial intelligence makes it easier. It’s impossible for humans to manually process all the information they’re collecting from digital resources. The good news is that airlines already have a lot of key information at their fingertips, so now they need to focus on unlocking those insights.

Travel demand is taking off around the world, and the numbers are fairly striking. But it’s also become abundantly clear that there will continue to be day-to-day, week-to-week and month-to-month uncertainty as the airline industry evolves.

It’s difficult for airlines — and indeed, travel companies across the spectrum — to make dozens of daily decisions impacting costs and customer satisfaction, and they must find some semblance of reliable revenue forecasting.

This content was created collaboratively by FLYR and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.