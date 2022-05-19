Meetings & events is now the center of how companies and industries create culture, and we're embracing the future of business events — with our latest adventure: Skift Meetings.

I have some exciting news to share: Today we’re relaunching and rebranding EventMB into Skift Meetings.

That’s right, the best event industry coverage is about to get even better. Don’t worry, we’ll still be producing all the editorial content you know and love, with continued focus on tech and innovation in a larger sense across the whole meetings and events sector — just under a new name, with even more coverage opportunities.

Many of you may remember when we acquired EventMB (formerly Event Manager Blog) back in 2019. A trusted news source for global meeting planners since 2007, we knew it would be the perfect addition to our Skift portfolio — and boy were we right.

Now you may be wondering why this change now. Let us explain … starting with the new Skift Meetings tagline: Embracing The Future of Business Events.

In the last three years alone, we’ve hosted over 80,000 attendees at 26 webinars and events, created 27 reports downloaded by 88,000 professionals, written over 500 original stories, and so much more. Our lean-but-mean team, headed up by Miguel Neves, has enthusiastically shown folks how to navigate the ever-changing event planning landscape, in the midst of a global pandemic — now more trusted than ever before.

We are entering a new era of business. An era where meetings, events, technology and travel all play a central role in defining and instilling organizational — and indeed industry — culture. An era where innovation and adaptability is more important than ever. An era sure to be filled with uncertainty where we must find new ways to thrive, regardless of the challenges that lie ahead.

Evolving into Skift Meetings empowers and emboldens us to inform, intrigue and inspire the meeting professionals who will lead the way in defining corporate culture and leading organizational change, AND draw on larger Skift resources on editorial, research, marketing, sales, tech and more, to enable all of the above. In addition to more coverage beyond event tech into innovations across design, planning, venues, destinations and more, we are planning on adding more original research for the business events sector.

We will continue to nurture our relationships with all industry players, from planners, designers and strategists to destination marketers, venue leaders and event tech vendors. Everyone who is involved in delivering inspirational gatherings will continue to find valuable editorial on our site.

We hope you’re as excited as we are as we help event professionals embrace this exciting present and coming future of business events world we all love.

Click here to see the new Skift Meetings website.

We can’t do this alone, so please don’t hesitate to reach out and let us know any feedback.

If you have any questions or comments, please email me directly at [email protected]

Rafat Ali

Founder & CEO, Skift