Short-term rentals have grown in popularity during the pandemic in large part due to the rise of remote work. But such properties are far from a novel concept, and Executive Editor Dennis Schaal examines how they became a full-blown industry that shook up the hospitality sector in his comprehensive piece, The Definitive Oral History of Short-Term Rentals.

Schaal interviewed more than 30 executives for the oral history, including founders, co-founders, CEOs of short-term rental brands, online travel agencies as well as of property managers and hotels. The oral history features anecdotes documenting the rise of the biggest names in the sector, such as Vrbo and Airbnb, as well as their struggles to get off the ground. David Clouse, the founder of Vbro, said he had to learn how to master the Internet during the 1990s to help launch his company.

Next, United Airlines is continuing to see its corporate revenue rebound, with the company upping its second quarter projections amidst business travel’s current surge, reports Corporate Travel Editor Matthew Parsons.

United said on Tuesday it now expects its total revenue per available seat to jump up to 25 percent from the same period in 2019. The carrier had previously projected a 17 percent increase. However, United predicts it will fly 14 percent less in the second quarter compared to the same timeframe three years ago.

Corporate travel was a $1.4 trillion industry prior to the pandemic, according to the Global Business Travel Association. But United’s Executive Vice President Andrew Nocella said the sector may be on track to exceed that figure, citing strong figures the company has recorded in the U.S. and in Europe.

Finally, tour operators have come out against states increasingly passing anti-LGBTQ laws. However, those companies are still taking guests to those destinations, reports Editorial Assistant Rashaad Jorden.

LGBTQ-friendly tour operators have said they find legislation like Florida’s recently enacted measure limiting discussion of issues pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools discriminatory and hateful. But executives such as Gregg Kaminsky, the co-founder of R Family Vacations, have said, despite their anger about the new law, they would continue to take guests to Florida. Kaminsky explained his company doesn’t want to punish LGBTQ-friendly travel companies and organizations based in Florida, especially those that have featured members of the community in marketing campaigns.