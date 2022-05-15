What comes next for travel loyalty?



As travel returns, brand loyalty and retaining trust with long-standing customers is more important than ever. With an increased focus on the customer experience and journey, companies are reimagining points programs and loyalty efforts in hopes of stealing customers and increasing market share.



Delta Air Lines’ VP of Loyalty Prashant Sharma sat down with Skift’s Brian Sumers at Skift Travel Loyalty Summit on April 21, 2022 to discuss how his airline is approaching loyalty and what he sees for the sector at large.

