Airbnb has recognized that it needs to bolster the confidence of many travelers that short-term rentals and vacation homes are exactly as advertised. It's taken a big stride in that direction, said Catherine Powell, global head of hosting at the online travel agency.

Changed consumer behavior and enduring shifts in travel booking patterns drove Airbnb to expand its search categories from a limited number to 56 today via its app and desktop site. Many travel bookers are new to both the online travel agency and to shopping for travel apartment-style or whole-home stays. The new search interface aims to eliminate risk and uncertainty.

That was according to Catherine Powell, global head of hosting at the online travel agency, when speaking on Thursday at Skift’s Future of Lodging Summit.

“We just launched a product called Air Cover to guarantee that what you see is what you get,” Powell said. “We want guests to book confidently and that what they book is what they’re going to get.”

Out of 6 million listings, 4.4 million have the fresh categories, Powell said.

Short-term rentals and vacation homes don’t typically have consistency the way hotel soft brands have. Airbnb’s categorization and new product promise assurance can go partway to helping Airbnb compete.

Airbnb saw during the pandemic that consumers searched for flexible stays more than 2 billion times. Some guests had specific requests, such as a desire for amenities such as a pool, a scenic view, or a grand piano. So the new categories aim to help consumers find more quickly the properties they want.

The company uses machine learning to study images of properties to identify key attributes, and then a team of staff people perform additional checks, Powell said.

Other Product Tests Ongoing

Airbnb is testing more transparent about total pricing upfront in search results, given the variation in fees for housekeeping and service, Powell said.

Last year, the company introduced a program where superhosts can mentor others through workshops to improve the experience. The company is planning to revive its large in-person gatherings of hosts.



“Our CFO [chief financial officer] is aware of the potential [of paid listings],” Powell said. “But it’s not on the roadmap.”

Fun fact: When Airbnb recently announced it had a flexible workplace policy permanently, it had 800,000 visits to its career listings pages, compared to a current employee base of 6,000. For more on Airbnb’s search reorganization and new products, see Skift’s earlier coverage.

Powell plans to take advantage of it by living in different U.S. states.