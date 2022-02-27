Podcast: Booking Holding’s CEO on the Smarter Connected Trip

Skift Take

Listen now to a conversation with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Jason Clampet

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel spoke with Skift Executive Editor Dennis Schaal at Skift Global Forum 2021. The two discussed Booking’s connected trip strategy.

“I believe [in] this connected trip,” Fogel said. “I don’t think it’s just a bunch of words. I think it’s creating something that we all want and desperately need, and it will help make travel a much better experience. And that’s what I want to help achieve. Listen to the full conversation with Skift’s Dennis Schaal. 

