Booking.com to Eliminate 2,700 Customer Service Jobs

We could hear more about Booking Holdings' rationale for eliminating a chunk of Booking.com's customer service workforce when the parent company reports its fourth quarter earnings February 23. It saves money to outsource operations, but doesn't foster better relationships with customers.

After Booking Holdings laid off about 25 percent of its workforce across 60 countries in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, its Booking.com unit is lopping off another 2,700 call center jobs in the next few months, according to published reports.

The employees of about a dozen call centers, but not staff in Amsterdam or Manchester, UK, will take up positions for outsourcing specialist Majorel, which is based in Luxembourg, the reports said.

Booking Holdings had 20,300 employees at the end of 2020, but that was prior to additional layoffs taking place in the Netherlands, France, a few other countries in 2021. Booking.com, based in Amsterdam, is its largest brand.

The publication DutchNews.nl reported: “The news affects 12 of the 14 Booking customer service departments in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas and the reorganization is needed to ensure the company remains ‘sufficiently flexible’, (CEO Glenn) Fogel said, so that fewer staff need to be employed during quieter periods.”

Booking Holdings spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.