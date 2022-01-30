Podcast: Trivago CEO on Travel’s Fascinating Future

Trivago Managing Director and CEO Axel Hefer spoke with Skift Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill at Skift Global Forum 2021. The two discussed the future of metasearch and its ability to inspire travelers.

“Travel is absolutely fascinating right now,” Hefer said. “So many things have actually happened the last one and a half years. And the discussions that we are having here all day — what will actually stay and what will not? And how will the competitive dynamic actually change in the future is fascinating. It offers a huge opportunity if you navigate that well. Listen to the full conversation, below.