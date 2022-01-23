Podcast: Kayak CEO Steve Hafner on Navigating Uncertainty

Listen now to a conversation with Kayak CEO Steve Hafner at Skift Travel Megatrends event on January 19, 2022 in New York City.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Each year, our Megatrends event brings together industry leaders — the people creating and defining the future of travel — to hear Skift’s deep reporting and research around the global travel industry. Through the thousands and thousands of hours spent by our journalists and analysts talking to you, analyzing and connecting the dots, these presentations provide attendees with a vision of what’s next and the tools they need to drive the industry forward.

This edition of the Skift Podcast highlights Kayak CEO Steve Hafner’s discussion with Skift Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill. The event was recorded at Ogilvy’s headquarters in New York City on January 19, 2022.