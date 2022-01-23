Skift Take

Listen now to a conversation with Kayak CEO Steve Hafner at Skift Travel Megatrends event on January 19, 2022 in New York City.

Skift Staff, Skift

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

Each year, our Megatrends event brings together industry leaders — the people creating and defining the future of travel — to hear Skift’s deep reporting and research around the global travel industry. Through the thousands and thousands of hours spent by our journalists and analysts talking to you, analyzing and connecting the dots, these presentations provide attendees with a vision of what’s next and the tools they need to drive the industry forward.

This edition of the Skift Podcast highlights Kayak CEO Steve Hafner’s discussion with Skift Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill. The event was recorded at Ogilvy’s headquarters in New York City on January 19, 2022.

Subscribe to Skift Pro

Subscribe to Skift Pro to get unlimited access to stories like these ($30/month)

Subscribe Now

Latest News

Updated Jan. 23, 2022

Podcast: Kayak CEO Steve Hafner on Navigating Uncertainty
Hawaiian Airlines’ New Strategy and Other Top Travel Stories This Week
Lufthansa Poised to Buy 40 Percent of Alitalia Successor ITA

Skift Staff, Skift

Today at 10:20 AM EST

Tags: ceo interviews, coronavirus recovery, kayak, Megatrends 2022, metasearch, skift podcast

Up Next

Loading next stories