Podcast: Google Travel Exec on Sustainability and Search

Listen now to a conversation with Google Travel Managing Director Richard Holden at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Google will put an eco-badge of sorts next to a listing if sustainability-minded firms like GreenKey or EarthCheck have highlighted a hotel for its positive impact with environmental practices. Potential guests can even find out property-specific sustainability practices through the new feature, which will also be on Google Travel.

“There are a lot of aspects that go into a ranking,” Richard Holden, vice president of travel products at Google, said in September 2021 at Skift Global Forum, and “travel obviously has an outsized impact on the world in terms of carbon.” Listen to the full conversation with Skift Research’s Seth Borko.