A Decade of Skift Megatrends in Travel

This year, 2022, marks a decade of Skift, a decade where travel has seen the highest highs and the unimaginable lowest lows.

Through those years one thing that remained consistent for those reading Skift: our annual franchise on Megatrends that define travel over the year and beyond, thousands of hours of reporting and analysis by our editorial and research teams distilled annually into these reported pieces on where the future of travel is going. It started when we first released the humbly named “The 12 Biggest Travel Trends Over The Past Year” in January 2013 as a precursor to the year, five months into our official launch as a company.

The amateurishly designed PDF of trends graduated into Megatrends, the online launch turned into an evening event in New York City, we made the package into a gorgeously produced print magazine starting 2014 and by 2019 we were doing a dozen global cities mega-launch of these Megatrends. A decade of Skift Megatrends read is a PhD through the evolution — and in some cases revolution — of travel in this century, the global democratization of travel revealed in all its warts and promises.

Below, we figured it made sense to list out all the annual trends/megatrends we have covered through the years, some that panned out, some didn’t and some morphed into new trends along the way. All in all, a fascinating read for those who want a deep dive into the most fascinating industry on this planet. Each year’s headlines below link to the page where you can download the full copy of that year’s package.

2013 Megatrends:

Everyone Wants A Chinese Tourist Ancillary Fees Are The New Normal Last-minute Mobile Hotel Booking The Rise Of Price Transparency Travelers Are Hungry For Food Tourism Airports As Destinations Destination Branding Through Movies Digital Maps Are One Of Travel’s Key Battlegrounds Personal In-flight Entertainment Through Mobile Devices Affordable Design At Hotels Blurring Of Business And Leisure Travel Cementing Of The Gulf As The Next Great Global Aviation Hub Lure Of The Last Unknown: The Rise Of Myanmar

2014 Megatrends:

Rise of The Silent Traveler Blurring of Business and Leisure Travel Curation Is Coming To Travel Listings Visuals are the New Language of Marketing in Travel The Rise of Smart Design In Travel Substandard Travel Startups Abound Continued Rise of Chinese Independent Traveler Rise of Local in Hospitality Low-Cost Carriers Continue to Eat the World The Relaxation of Visa Regulations Alternative Transportation on the Ascendant Sharing Economy Turns from Disruption to Collaboration Airlines and Airports Finally Deliver on Self-Serve Continued Rise of Metasearch

2015 Megatrends:

Hospitality is driving innovation in travel The Conferences and Events Industry is Going Through a Creative Renaissance The Rise of the Boutique Destination The Rise of Ubiquitous Booking Mobile Pay and Wearable Tech Move From Concept to Real-World Disruptor Travel Brands Reimagine Themselves as Lifestyle Connoisseurs The Real and Literal Disruption of Travel Is a Real Threat The Online Travel Duopoly Won’t Reign Forever Alternative Travel Is Now a Reality Across the World Downsizing On Design & Move Towards Simplicity Shining Light On The Dark Period: Mobile is Moving In-Market

2016 Megatrends:

The Travel Industry Is Now Ready For A 360-Degree View of The Traveler The Big Turmoil in Big Hospitality The Bourdain Effect: Food is Now the Leading Hook for Travel The Direct Booking Wars Are in Full Bloom The Rise of Fast Casual Design in Travel This Is the Year of the American Traveler Video Is the New Language of Brand Communication Smart Cities Are Now Platforms and Traveler Services Are Being Built on Top Build Your Own Passenger Experience Is the Future of Flying Messaging Is the New Language of the Globe, Are Travel Brands Listening? Partnership Time for Hospitality in the On-Demand Economy Focus Shifts From Millennials to Gen Z Online Booking Sites’ Newest Rivals: Their Former Friends

2017 Megatrends:

Humanity Returns to Travel, in an Age of Digital Overload Overtourism Goes Mainstream, Destinations Get Smarter About Solving It The Fifties Are the New Target Demographic For Travel Brands Festivalization of Meetings and Events Digital Platform Disruption Is Here to Stay A Year of Reckoning for Europe, the World’s Biggest Tourist Destination Corporate Travel Tech Is in Upheaval Distribution Wars Have Moved Beyond Black and White Low-Cost Carriers Reinvent the Transatlantic Market Tours and Activities Are Finally Coming Into Their Own Cruise Lines Play the Long Game With New Markets and New Audiences This Is the Year of the Modern Female Traveler Artificial Intelligence in Travel Is Finally Becoming a Reality Dining Out Is the Main Event The New Luxury Is Defined by Small Brands With Big Stories

2018 Megatrends:

Travel Brands Want to Be Experience Platforms Brands Embrace Diversity and Inclusion Message Amid Rising Neo-Nationalism Travel Mergers and Acquisitions Become More Focused on Strategic Innovation The Hotel of the Future Needs to Be Everything to Everyone Personal Fulfillment Is the New Ultimate Luxury Blockchain Will Spark a New Type of Technology Race in Travel European Travelers Return to Once-Disrupted Destinations Airlines Race to Become Storefronts Beyond the Seat New Leaders of Online Travel Agencies Are Already Reshaping Their Companies Cities Are Better Navigating the Collision of Their Visitor and Local Economies Extreme Weather Is Creating Travel Upheaval Startups Go Direct to Consumers in Battle for Business Travelers Google’s Product-Led Vision Is Bearing Fruit Back-End Travel Tech Gets a Design Renaissance Africa Discovers It Needs to Woo Millennials Both at Home and Abroad Ctrip Branches Out But Many Chinese Travel Companies Will Be Domestically Focused Asian Upscale Travelers Are Creating a Luxury Tipping Point Latin America Will Take Nation Branding to New Extremes Next-Generation Restaurants Fight the Delivery Boom With Immersive Experiences

2019 Megatrends:

Brands Give Travelers More Control Over Their Experience Travel Upselling Gets Smarter Than Ever Low-Cost Carriers Lose Their Luster Undertourism Is the New Overtourism Labor Shortages Force a Wakeup Call for Travel Brands to Treat Workers Better China’s Travel Infrastructure Boom Sets a New Global Agenda Premium Mediocre Goes Mainstream Everything Is Converging in Hospitality Consolidation Creates Travel Brand Bullies Real World Experiences Gain Value in an Era of Tech Burnout Wellness Is the New Hook in Travel Marketing Online Travel Agencies Scurry for Salvation Beyond Hotels Travel Loyalty Is Overdue for Disruption

2020 Megatrends:

Subscription Travel Is the Next Frontier of Loyalty Tourism’s New Competitive Advantage Is Protecting—Not Just Promoting—Destinations The Future of Travel Will Be Driven by Urban Living Innovations Augmented Hospitality Is Changing the Way We Experience Cities Gen Z Asserts Itself as Travel’s Next Big Opportunity Wellness Travel Makes Aging Aspirational Moving Beyond Demographics: Data Drives the Future of Travel Advertising Consumer Brands Jump Into Travel With a Hospitality Mashup Travel Payments Find Path to Painless Short-Term Rental Winners Emerge Smart Design Is Not Just for Luxury Travel Anymore Data’s Breakthrough for Events The Rise of Ultra-Long-Haul Flights Is Changing the Way We Travel Tech’s Power Grab for Corporate Travel

2021 Megatrends, Looking Forward to 2025: